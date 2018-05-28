South Korean President Calls For More Impromptu Talks With North Korea South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks with North Korea.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT Moon Jae-in emphasised the importance of regular talks to advance inter-Korean relations. Seoul: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks with North Korea including summits between pre-arranged dialogue.



Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a



U.S. President Donald Trump last week pulled out of a meeting with Kim, planned for June 12 in Singapore, before



"What's more important than anything from the latest inter-Korean summit was that the leaders easily got in contact, easily made an appointment and easily met to discuss urgent matters, without complicated procedures and formalities, just like a casual meeting," Moon told a meeting with senior secretaries.



"If we could hold working-level, back-to-back talks on both sides of Panmunjom if urgently necessary in addition to formal summits, it would expedite faster advancement of inter-Korean relations." © Thomson Reuters 2018



