South Korean Exam Topper Admits Using AI To Cheat In Tax Accountant Test

A candidate who secured the top position in South Korea's national tax accountant qualification exam has admitted to using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat during the tests. The candidate, who scored almost full marks in the two-stage examination, confessed that he used electronic devices to capture questions and obtain answers through an AI tool, according to the Guardian.

The confession came on Sunday, following months of speculation over his unusually high scores in the exams held in April and July. The incident has also raised concerns in the country just days before its annual national college entrance examination, scheduled for Thursday.

The candidate, identified by his surname Han, admitted to cheating through a video shared on the YouTube channel Attorney Lee Don-ho. He apologised and acknowledged that his achievement was not the result of honest effort.

According to Han, he used a microcamera to take photographs of the examination questions. He then sent the pictures to an AI tool to get answers and checked the responses on his smartphone during the tests.

Han had secured 397.5 out of 400 marks in the first round of the examination, answering 159 out of 160 questions correctly. His exceptional performance raised suspicions that he had used smart glasses to cheat, an allegation he initially denied.

Appearing on camera with his face covered by a mask, Han said that he had submitted a written confession to the Seoul police through his lawyer.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed receiving the confession and said the matter had been handed over to investigators for further examination.

The incident has caused concern in South Korea, where standardised examinations play a major role in determining students' educational and career opportunities. The timing of the confession has also drawn attention as the country prepares for its annual college entrance examination on Thursday.

A senior official from the presidential office said the presidential office is taking the matter seriously. The official added that preparations were underway to introduce measures to prevent similar incidents during the upcoming entrance examination.

The official also said that reports of possible cheating with AI in the certified public accountant examination were concerning. The presidential chief of staff for policy was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the issue.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook had also addressed public concerns about the possibility of AI-assisted cheating on Friday. According to a statement from her office, the government would make thorough preparations and closely monitor the examination process to ensure that the college entrance test was conducted fairly and smoothly.