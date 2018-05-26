South Korea Welcomes Prospect Of Renewed US-North Korea Talks Donald Trump's cancellation of the summit blindsided South Korea, which had brokered the remarkable detente between Washington and Pyongyang.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Moon Jae-in has pushed diplomacy as he sought to calm spiralling tensions on the Korean Peninsula. (File) Seoul: South Korea on Saturday welcomed the renewed prospect of a summit between the United States and North Korea after President Trump cancelled talks with Kim Jong Un only to suggest they might still take place.



"We find it fortunate that the embers of the



Trump's cancellation of the summit blindsided treaty ally South Korea, which had brokered the remarkable detente between Washington and Pyongyang.



President Moon Jae-in had to scramble his national security team when news of Trump's decision first reached Seoul late Thursday evening as he called



On Friday, Trump turned on his heels again, saying the meeting with Kim could go ahead after all -- and would "likely" happen on the originally scheduled date of June 12 in Singapore.



The summit would be an unprecedented meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, which Washington hopes will result in



South Korea's Moon has pushed diplomacy as he desperately sought to calm spiralling tensions on the Korean Peninsula and an escalating war of words between Kim and Trump last year sparked by Pyongyang's detonation of its largest nuclear bomb to date and a series of intercontinental ballistic missile tests.



