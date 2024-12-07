Advertisement

Motion To Impeach South Korean President Who Imposed Martial Law Fails

"With a total of 195 votes, the number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority of the total members. Therefore, I declare that the vote on this matter is not valid," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Motion To Impeach South Korean President Who Imposed Martial Law Fails
Lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote.
Seoul:

An opposition-led motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law failed Saturday as it did not meet the required quorum after his party boycotted the vote.

"With a total of 195 votes, the number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority of the total members. Therefore, I declare that the vote on this matter is not valid," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
South Korea Impeachment Motion, South Korea Impeachment Fails, South Korea
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com