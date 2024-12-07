Motion To Impeach South Korean President Who Imposed Martial Law Fails

An opposition-led motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law failed Saturday as it did not meet the required quorum after his party boycotted the vote.

"With a total of 195 votes, the number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority of the total members. Therefore, I declare that the vote on this matter is not valid," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said.

