South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Drone Incursion

"Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Seoul:

South Korea on Monday accused North Korea of flying "several" drones across their border, prompting Seoul's military to deploy warplanes and fire warning shots to ward them off.

"Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace" in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.

