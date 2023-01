Tesla has been fined by the South Korean government for false advertising. (File)

South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to fine Tesla Inc 2.85 billion won ($2.23 million) for false advertising related to the driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said the U.S. EV maker exaggerated the driving range of its cars on a single charge as well as the cost-effectiveness.

