South Africa's President Jacob Zuma Faces No-Confidence Motion As Ruling ANC Seeks To Oust Him

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to succeed Jacob Zuma once he resigns as South Africa's president. Cape Town: South Africa's parliament will hold a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Thursday, the ruling ANC party said, signalling its determination to eject him from office after days of stalemate.



"We have now asked the chief whip to proceed with the motion of no confidence tomorrow in parliament... so that President Zuma is then removed," ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told reporters Wednesday.



He said parliament, where the ANC has a large majority, would then "proceed to elect (Cyril) Ramaphosa as president of the republic."



Zuma was expected to respond later on Wednesday to the ANC's order for him to resign.



"For us, as the ANC leadership, we can no longer wait beyond today," Mashatile said.



"We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma at some point will respond he will respond, but we can't continue waiting. The decision has been taken and must be implemented."



The power struggle over Zuma's departure has put him at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the ANC.



