South African Rapper's Daughter Dies In Horrific Car Crash, He Loses His Foot

This is Shebeshxt's second accident in less than six months.

South African rapper Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, tragically lost his 9-year-old daughter after the car he was driving collided with a truck and overturned. The accident is believed to have occurred on the R37 road near the Smelters Mine in Limpopo at 10 pm on Saturday.

The 27-year-old musician was en route to perform at the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in the northern Limpopo province. He was driving his new Volkswagen Polo, accompanied by his girlfriend and daughter when the vehicle collided with a truck and overturned, BBC reported.

Tragically, his daughter died from the injuries from the accident while Shebeshxt lost a foot. The rapper took to social media to confirm the incident and the death of his young daughter.

''My heart is so, so broken. I'm trying to adjust to the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Losing my foot was enough, but to lose my daughter, Hle Modimo, I love you dearly. Onthatile,'' he wrote on X.



My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Loosing my f##t was enough, not too loose my daughter hle modimo😭😭😭 I love you dearly Onthatile💯 #NthatiShxt#Shebeshxt — Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 9, 2024

My life will never be the same without your presence ❤️😭😭#Nthatishxt#Shebeshxtpic.twitter.com/vlhkiB44ql — Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 10, 2024

Since then, fans have taken to social media to express their prayers and condolences for the rapper and his family.

Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) said on Monday, ''We cannot imagine the pain and grief they must be experiencing, but we want them to know that they are not alone. The entire artistic community stands in solidarity with them, offering comfort and support. Shebe is not only a talented artist but also a valued member of our creative fraternity.''

Tidimalo Chuene, the spokesperson for the transport department in Limpopo, told local media the cause of the crash was under investigation.

This is Shebeshxt's second accident in less than six months. He was involved in a car accident in January, earlier this year.

At the time, the rapper shared pictures of the damaged car and wrote how grateful he was after being given a second chance at life.