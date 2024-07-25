South Africa Scripts History, Gets First Woman Chief Justice

Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the appointment after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission (File)

South African judge Mandisa Maya was appointed chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, becoming the first female to secure the role.

Maya, 60, will take over the helm of the country's top court from Raymond Zondo, whose term as a Constitutional Court judge expires at the end of August.

Her rise marked a "significant milestone" as "Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed Chief Justice", the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa confirmed the appointment after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and political parties, following Maya's nomination in February.

Maya had missed out on the top job in 2022, when the Judicial Service Commission recommended her for the role, but Ramaphosa chose Zondo, 64, instead.

Currently Zondo's deputy, the married mother-of-three, is one of four women among the top court's 10 permanent judges.

Boasting one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, South Africa enjoys a high female participation in public life.

More than 40 percent of lawmakers, including the National Assembly speaker and her deputy, are women.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)