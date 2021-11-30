"Sorry": Pakistan Model Apologises After Row Over Photoshoot At Kartarpur Sahib

New Delhi:

A Pakistani model's photos at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur set social media abuzz after some on social media pointed out that the "bareheaded pictures" hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. The model, Sauleha, later deleted the photos and posted an apology on her Instagram page.

On Monday, a clothing brand - Mannat Clothing - posted pictures of Sauleha, shot at Kartarpur Sahib, on their Instagram page. Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other users shared the photos pointing that the model was bareheaded.

Covering one's head in a gurdwara is mandatory and considered as a way of showing respect for the revered place.

In her apology, Sauleha said that she did not intend to hurt anyone and the pictures were supposed to be a memory of her visit to Kartarpur Sahib.

"Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasnt done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I dont respect there culture. I am Sorry," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Both the brand and model also clarified that the pictures were not part of a photoshoot.

Following the tweet by Mr Sirsa, Pakistan police have initiated a probe into the incident. The police said that they are investigating all aspects relating to the photoshoot and will take strict legal action against those responsible.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that the designer and model must apologise to the Sikh community.

"Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a film set," he tweeted.

