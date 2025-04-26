Woman Who Faked Identity To Join Men-Only Magic Circle Granted Membership

Over three decades after being expelled from the Magic Circle for faking her identity, a woman has been granted an official membership.



"We're proud to welcome back magician Sophie Lloyd to The Magic Circle," the elite society wrote in an Instagram post and shared a picture in which magician Sophie Lloyd is receiving her certificate.



The society, dedicated to promoting the art of magic, added, "Over 30 years ago, Sophie took extraordinary steps to pursue her passion—disguising herself as 'Raymond Lloyd' to join our then all-male society. Though she passed her exam and earned her place, she was expelled when her true identity was revealed—on the very day we finally voted to admit women."



"Today, we right that wrong," it said in the conclusion.

Upon receiving the certificate, Ms Lloyd said, "I'm beyond thrilled."



In 1991, Ms Lloyd made her way into the Circle by fooling the examiners. Female magicians were not allowed to be members of the elite society at the time. She used a bodysuit, wig, and croaky voice to fit in. She even wore gloves to hide her feminine hands.



Later that same year, when the Magic Circle decided to allow women to officially become members, Ms Lloyd revealed the truth and was kicked out of the society.



Ms Lloyd said she got the idea to disguise herself while studying mime in London in the 1980s. Her magician friend Jenny Winstanley was increasingly frustrated that women, including herself, could not join the Magic Circle.



"So she came up with an idea to infiltrate society by having me dress like a man. She couldn't do it herself, as she was too recognisable," she told the BBC.



Last year, the Magic Circle started looking for Ms Lloyd and has now made her a part of the society.



Laura London, the society's first female chair, said, "I felt it important that the Magic Circle should be able to recognise Sophie as the role model for women magicians, as well as show that we are now a completely open society."