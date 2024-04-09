Video: Eclipse Captured By Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite From Earth Orbit

Millions of North Americans witnessed the total solar eclipse on Monday

Billionaire Elon Musk was among the millions of North Americans who witnessed the first total solar eclipse to darken the continent in seven years on Monday.

"Was cool to see the eclipse from Austin. 27 years before it happens here again," he wrote on X.

Was cool to see the eclipse from Austin. ~27 years before it happens here again. pic.twitter.com/lYNfBIyjb5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

Elon Musk also shared a video of the solar eclipse that was shot by his aerospace company SpaceX's Starlink satellite from Earth's orbit.

In the 21-second video, the Moon's shadow was seen moving on Earth.

View of the eclipse from orbit

pic.twitter.com/2jQGNhPf2v — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

SpaceX's Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth.

Total Solar Eclipse Seen From Space

NASA also shared a video in which the total solar eclipse was seen from space.

The video showed the astronauts' view from the International Space Station.

Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space?



Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Stationpic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

According to NASA, the space station experienced a totality of about 90% during its flyover period.

NASA Flight Engineers Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps were orbiting 260 miles above southeastern Canada as the Moon's shadow moved on Earth.

Solar Eclipse Mania Grips North America

Solar eclipse mania gripped North America on Monday as the breathtaking celestial spectacle captivated tens of millions of people.

The Moon's shadow plunged the Pacific coast of Mexico into total darkness at 18:07 GMT and then swept across the US, returning to the ocean over Canada's Atlantic coast just under an hour and a half after landfall.

According to NASA, the path of totality was 185 kilometers wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans.

(With agency inputs)