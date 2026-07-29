Techie From Hyderabad, Dropping Husband To US Metro Station, Dies In Accident

A 42-year-old from Hyderabad was killed in a road accident in New Jersey, United States. The victim, identified as Sripathi Deepa, a software professional, was to fly to India in two days.

Deepa was dropping her husband, Ramakrishna Reddy, at a metro station when another vehicle allegedly rammed into her car. The other driver has reportedly been taken into custody by local police.

In a purpoted video of the accident, filmed from inside a passing vehicle, a police car is seen at the scene. Two damaged cars -- one red and another silver -- are seen along the roadside. The silver car had visibly suffered more damage with the bonnet dismantled.

The victim, originally from Aakuthotapalli village in Telangana's Rangareddy district, had been living in the US with her husband since 2008. The couple, both software professionals, are parents to two children. Their family home is in Teachers Colony, Hastinapuram, Hyderabad.

In a heartbreaking twist, Deepa was scheduled to fly back to India within two days, but lost her life before the journey.