Software Giant SAP Shuts India Offices After Swine Flu Scare

German software giant SAP on Thursday shut down their offices in India for an "extensive sanitation" after two employees tested positive for H1N1 swine flu at its Bangalore headquarters, the company said.

The software major temporarily closed their main office in Bangalore and two other locations -- Gurgaon and Mumbai -- and asked hundreds of staff to work from their home until further notice amid an ongoing global crises caused by deadly COVID-19 virus infection.

"Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway," read a company statement.

The company said they will sanitise and fumigate the premises as a remedial measure to limit the spread of the infection, and asked its staff to seek medical help for symptoms matching the infection.

It did not disclose whether the infected staff had any travel history or mention their medical condition.

The H1N1 swine flu is a highly contagious zoonotic infection and symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat, according to World Health Organisation.

The first case of deadly infection were detected in April 2009 in the United States.

Hundreds have died in India in outbreaks of the infection in 2014 and 2015.

Separately, more than 2,100 people have died in China after an outbreak of deadly new coronavirus in December that has spread to several countries, with no major breakthrough in treating the patients.

