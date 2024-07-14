Social Media Users Claim The Simpsons Predicted Attack On Donald Trump

The world woke up to a shooting incident that took place during former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. As per the 78-year-old's communications director Steven Cheung, he is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

While world leaders have expressed their shock and condemned such an act of violence, a section of people on X (formerly Twitter) has tried to lighten the mood by referring the incident to the all-time hit show The Simpsons. For context, The Simpsons is known for its bizarre predictions.

It all started after a user claimed that Donald Trump's shooting incident was predicted by The Simpsons.

Sharing a set of screenshots from the episode, the user said, “Simpsons got some explaining to do.”

Simpsons got some explaining to do #trump shot



Can't make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/VyJiDeIuGc — BitcoinMusic (@ayewaken) July 13, 2024

Another added, “No way The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump getting shot.”

NO WAY THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED DONALD TRUMP GETTING SHOT pic.twitter.com/wwFN3uhAOB — † (@2teenx) July 13, 2024

A few were shocked to know that The Simpsons “actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt.”

The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt ???? pic.twitter.com/om3E2AweMj — H ⚽????☠️ (@OrangeMentosSzn) July 13, 2024

The Simpsons predicted Trump would get assassinated, but were they right again! pic.twitter.com/SwlpMLJhWG — Jo Joe (@JoUncompromised) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, in his first statement after the shooting attempt, Donald Trump said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Mr Trump has also thanked the Secret Service and the law enforcement for their “rapid response. He added, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

He added, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA.”