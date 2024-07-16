'So Proud Of My Friend, Classmate': Vivek Ramaswamy On JD Vance, Trump's Veep Pick

JD Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, has the support of former Trump presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy.

Reminiscing the days of his law school, Mr Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur, underscored how impressed he is with his "classmate" JD Vance getting the "strongest presidential ticket."

"So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it's awesome we're now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime," said Mr Ramaswamy.

"He'll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country," Mr Ramaswamy added, who dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses earlier.

Donald Trump won the formal nomination Monday as the Republican presidential candidate and picked a right-wing loyalist for his running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of the weekend's failed assassination attempt.

A White House candidate often chooses a vice presidential running mate who can appeal to new categories of voters or compensate for acknowledged weaknesses in terms of image or policy.

Even if his octogenarian rival Joe Biden appears to be suffering more than him from advanced age, Trump knows he is no spring chicken at 78.

By picking Mr Vance, who at 39 is barely half Trump's age -- and the first millennial on a major US party presidential ticket -- he could neutralize what had been the relatively youthful advantage of Biden's vice president, 59-year-old Kamala Harris.

Mr Vance, who was once a fierce Trump antagonist, has made a U-turn to establish himself as one of the billionaire's most ardent defenders.

He has deleted earlier tweets critical of Trump and instead passionately embraced his ideas, advocating a radical anti-immigration fight and uncompromising economic protectionism.

Vance's 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" was extolled by some as a window into the lives and troubles of the white working class -- and their support for Trump.

