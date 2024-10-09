Sleep-Deprived, Verbally Abused: China Comic Artists Expose Harsh Working Conditions At Famed Manga Studio

Former employees at one of China's best-known comic studios recently exposed the harsh working conditions at the workplace, where they have lived together in a "farm-like" flat for years, facing overwork and sleep deprivation. A-soul is one of China's most renowned manga studios. It is situated in a rural area of southeastern Beijing and it currently employs more than 70 staff members. In recent months, several comic artists have come forward, accusing the studio of poor working conditions, claiming that they were overworked, sleep-deprived and verbally abused, the South China Morning Post reported.

In mid-September, a former A-soul employee, known online as Zhenliubao, took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo, accusing the studio of "shattering" his dream. The ex-worker reportedly claimed that since 2008, dozens of comic artists have lived in dormitories converted from a livestock factory, sharing communal spaces and using unisex bathrooms.

"We were never allowed to open the curtains, forcing us to work in a dark environment for years," he wrote, per SCMP.

The former employee added that the boss insisted on being called "brother" and prohibited them from reading books or seeking medical treatment when they were unwell. He also alleged that employees were manually controlled through verbal abuse and indoctrination, keeping them in a state of constant overwork. The salaries were also split equally and no social security benefits were provided, he added.

In his online post, Zhenliubao revealed that the studio head is Liu Zhi. He mentioned seeking legal assistance.

Another former employee, identified as Laogui, also reported being overworked and sleep-deprived. He reportedly claimed that he was often forced to draw 12 to 14 pages a day instead of the usual four to six pages. "I have gone grey in my twenties and face immense mental pressure daily," he wrote in his online post.

However, as soon as the controversy surrounding A-soul studio went viral on social media, current A-soul employee Liu Ke, who was ranked ninth on the 2013 China Comic Artists' Rich List, released a statement supporting the studio.

Also Read | Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Teases India Trip With Cryptic Hindi Hashtag, Sparks Curiosity

The artist claimed that the poor working conditions were a result of the studio being "extremely poor" at that time. He also claimed that before the studio was formally registered, he and other employees "voluntarily" pooled their salaries to keep the team afloat. He also denied the accusations of forced labour, per SCMP.

"A-soul is a family of ambitious comic artists built from scratch. Creating a utopia requires the spirit of sacrifice," Mr Liu asserted.

Meanwhile, on social media, users slammed the company. "A-soul's actions violate human rights! This is a slave factory, not a place where artists can pursue their dreams," one user commented.

"If what Zhenliubao has stated is true, the studio has violated labour laws. Gather the evidence and take them to court. Justice will prevail," another added.

"Current and former employees have conflicting accounts. Let's wait for the authorities to investigate before jumping to conclusions," suggested a third user.