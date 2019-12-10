Sixth Person Dies After New Zealand Volcano Eruption: Police

Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.

The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.

"Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six," a police statement said.

