Sixth Person Dies After New Zealand Volcano Eruption: Police

"Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six," a police statement said.

Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.

Sydney:

The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.

