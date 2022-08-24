Singer Wahab Bugti Left Homeless Due To Balochistan Floods, Internet Offers Help

The artist has been living in the worst possible conditions since his residence destroyed in flood.

Wahab Ali Bugti, a Pakistani singer who became famous with song 'Kana Yaari' on Coke Studio, has lost his home due to the floods that have ravaged Balochistan. According to news agency ANI, floods have devastated the region, claiming several lives. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 36,469 families have been affected with Balochistan accounting for 60% of those affected.

Several users on Twitter and other social media platforms said the artist has been living in the worst possible conditions since his residence has been destroyed in flood. Several photographs on social media show Mr Bugti standing with his family without a roof over his head.

A user named Nishat, who shared these photos, said on a tweet, "Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing "Kana yari" at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home."

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

Later, the Balochistan Flood Relief page on Twitter confirmed this and shared a thread that he is still stuck there. The post read, "Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309."

Users were heartbroken after knowing the condition of the Pakistani singer and offered help.

"Is there a way to calculate how much his family needs to be able to evacuate asap? We can then try to reach that," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Please help out our talented singer."