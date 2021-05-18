Singapore Covid Variant Affecting Children? What We Know So Far

Singapore has said it will close all its schools from Wednesday till May 28 (File)

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal has demanded from the centre that flights to and from Singapore must be banned as a new coronavirus variant has been detected in the country. He said the strain has the potential to trigger a third wave in India. Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured the leader that the centre is monitoring the situation and all precautions are being taken. Here is all we know about the Singapore variant.

The Singapore government has said that a mutant variant of the coronavirus detected in the country has been found to be affecting children.

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a press conference that the strain, B.1.617, "appears to affect children more".

"Some of these mutations are much more virulent and they seem to attack the younger children," Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.

Singapore is one of the most successful countries in the world when comes to Covid management. The country has so far reported over 60,000 coronavirus cases and just 31 Covid-linked deaths.

On Sunday, the country confirmed some cases among children linked to a cluster at a tuition centre. The local government says the Singapore coronavirus variant is similar to a variant first detected in India.

Singapore has said it will close all its schools from Wednesday because of the variant till May 28.

The government is also planning to vaccinate children under the age of 16 against the coronavirus.

With inputs from AFP