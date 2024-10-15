Advertisement

Singapore Scrambled Jets To Escort Air India Express Plane After Bomb Threat

The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat.

SAF refers to the Singapore Armed Forces.
Singapore:

Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore.

"Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm tonight," he said in a series of posts on X.

The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police, he said and added that investigations are going on.

"Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us," he said.

The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate statement from Air India Express on the incident. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Singapore Air Force, Air India Express, Air India Express Bomb Threat
