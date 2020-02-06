Singapore Couple Livestream Into Own Wedding Amid Coronavirus Fears

The wife, Kang Ting, visited China on January 24. (Representational)

A couple from Singapore, who had recently returned from China, live-streamed themselves into their own wedding after guests expressed concerns over coronavirus, a media report said on Thursday.

The wife, Kang Ting, visited China on January 24 to spend Lunar New Year with her family, according to the BBC report.

Hunan borders Hubei, the province where the coronavirus originated.

The husband, Joseph Yew, told the BBC that there had been no sense of panic when they were back in Hunan, especially since the area they were visiting was quite rural.

They returned on January 30, with their wedding due to take place on February 2 in Singapore.

But when guests found out the couple had just returned from China, they started to get worried.

"Some of them said they were not coming," he told the BBC, adding, "We told the guests we would video conference in... some of them were shocked... My parents were not (happy about it) at first but they eventually agreed."

Only 110 of 190 guests made it, including Kang's parents as multiple travel restrictions have been put in place amid fears of the virus spreading.