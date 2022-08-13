'Sincere Gratitude': Taiwan Thanks US for Maintaining Security In Region

China has said they will regularly organize combat readiness patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed its "sincere gratitude" towards the United States for taking "concrete actions" to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came in response to comments from US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who said on Friday that China "overreacted" to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

