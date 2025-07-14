Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission Return Live Updates: India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts will return home from space in the next few hours. The hatch between the SpaceX capsule and the International Space Station (ISS) has been closed, and preparations are underway to start undocking.
Astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu are part of the Axiom-4 mission that lifted off for the ISS on June 25 for a two-week mission.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force, became the second Indian after Wing Commander (Later Group Captain) Rakesh Sharma to go to space since 1984 and the first Indian to go to the International Space Station.
India has allocated nearly Rs 33,000 crore for the Axiom-4 Mission, also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, which aims to land an Indian on the moon by 2040.
Undocking Of SpaceX Capsule Begins
Undocking of SpaceX Dragon capsule from International Space Station begins, splash down will take place near California tomorrow
Ax-4 Mission | Undocking https://t.co/9GBaHvpaAa— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) July 14, 2025
Shubhanshu Shukla's Photo Op At Space Station Ahead Of Homecoming
The images show members of both Axiom Mission 4 and Expedition 73 smiling and posing in their flight suits.
In the photos, eight astronauts representing the United States, India, Japan, Hungary, and Poland, are seen standing shoulder to shoulder, and posing for the camera.
Axiom-4 Shubhanshu Shukla Family Reaction News Latest: Shubhanshu Shukla's Family "Excited" As Axiom-4 Crew Set To Undock From ISS
As IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his crew from Axiom-4 mission, is set to undock from International Space Station (ISS), his family in Lucknow is "excited" to welcome him back home.
Astronauts Inside Dragon Capsule, Says NASA
Indian astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is inside the space capsule that will bring him back to Earth after spending nearly three weeks in space. The hatch has closed, and the astronauts now wait to undock from the space station and begin their journey home.
India's cosmic leap's phase one is ending with the Axiom-4 mission, which is also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, but this was the easy part.