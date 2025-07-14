Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission Return Live Updates: India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts will return home from space in the next few hours. The hatch between the SpaceX capsule and the International Space Station (ISS) has been closed, and preparations are underway to start undocking.

Astronauts Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu are part of the Axiom-4 mission that lifted off for the ISS on June 25 for a two-week mission.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force, became the second Indian after Wing Commander (Later Group Captain) Rakesh Sharma to go to space since 1984 and the first Indian to go to the International Space Station.

India has allocated nearly Rs 33,000 crore for the Axiom-4 Mission, also referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, which aims to land an Indian on the moon by 2040.



Here Are The LIVE Updates On Shubhanshu Shukla Return Live: