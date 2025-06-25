Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 Mission Creates History For 3 Countries

The Axiom 4 launch, a commercial human spaceflight mission involving Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, has scripted history in more ways than one. Not only has it been a historic moment for India, Poland, and Hungary, which have sent astronauts to space for the first time in nearly half a century, it has had symbolic significance for Europe and Asia.

At the time of this report, the four astronauts onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule are orbiting Earth, notching up speed to be in-sync with the International Space Station - their destination for the next 15 days.

As they whirl around the 'Pale Blue Dot' close to 16 times per day, India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu see a world that is vastly different from when the last explorers from their countries ventured into Space.

The last time India, Poland, or Hungary sent people to space, their current crop of astronauts had not yet been born - and back then they were called cosmonauts, as they all flew on Soviet missions, with the Iron Curtain still intact, diving Europe in two. Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the world was still in the midst of the Cold War.

The last Indian to look down at planet Earth from the dark, enveloping space surrounding it, was Rakesh Sharma, an Indian Air Force pilot who traveled to the Salyut 7 space station in 1984 as part of a Soviet-led initiative to help friendly nations access Space. Similarly, the last Polish person in Space was Miroslaw Hermaszewski, who traveled to the Salyut 6 space station aboard the Soyuz 30 capsule in 1978. While the last Hungarian national in Space was Bertalan Farkasm who also went to the Salyut 6 space station, aboard the Soyuz 36 in 1980.

But this mission, especially for India, is no longer a one-off. India's space agency, ISRO, sees the Axiom 4 mission as a key stepping stone toward its own maiden crewed mission, planned for 2027 under the Gaganyaan programme, meaning "sky craft". India also plans to set up its own space station over the next decade.

In his first words after the lift-off, Shubhanshu Shukla said, "What a fantastic ride" in Hindi."This isn't just the start of my journey to the International Space Station - it is the beginning of India's human space programme." Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch on X, saying, "He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!"

For SpaceX too, The Axiom 4 mission was historic in a way, as the mission marks the debut of the fifth and final Crew Dragon vehicle, which was named 'Grace' after it reached orbit joining Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance, and Freedom in the active fleet. SpaceX ultimately plans to phase out its current vehicles in the 2030s in favour of 'Starship', its giant next-generation rocket currently in development.

The astronauts are scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday, at approximately 1100 hrs GMT (1630 hrs IST). It will remain docked for two weeks before bring the astronauts back to planet Earth. Praising it, mission commander Peggy Whitson, who is leading the crew, said, "It reflects the elegance with which we move through space against the backdrop of Earth." She added that "It speaks to the refinement of our mission, the harmony of science and spirit and the unmerited favor we carry with humility."

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which placed the Crew Dragon capsule in low Earth orbit, returned to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida 8 minutes later. The lift-off happened at 2:31 am local time (0631 hrs GMT, 1201 hrs IST).