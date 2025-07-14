Shubhanshu Shukla's Photo Op At Space Station Ahead Of Homecoming

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) participated in a photo session ahead of the scheduled homecoming of the Axiom mission crew members.

The images show members of both Axiom Mission 4 and Expedition 73 smiling and posing in their flight suits.

In the photos, eight astronauts representing the United States, India, Japan, Hungary, and Poland, are seen standing shoulder to shoulder, and posing for the camera.

Sharing the photos online, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim said that the team used a wall-mounted tripod and a time-lapse camera to capture the images.

"We don't get in our flight suits often, but chance had us all decked out so we took advantage and took some photos with our new crewmates. In this picture we have eight astronauts representing the United States, Japan, India, Hungary and Poland. It's been a pleasure getting to know and work with these professionals, and it's been amazing to watch the ground collaboration for research between our partner nations. If you've ever wondered how we take these photos, we set a camera time-lapse on a wall mounted tripod with a quick interval," he said on social media platform X.

We don't get in our flight suits often, but chance had us all decked out so we took advantage and took some photos with our new crewmates.



In this picture we have eight astronauts representing the United States, Japan, India, Hungary and Poland. It's been a pleasure getting to... pic.twitter.com/l3AWgG9quD — Jonny Kim (@JonnyKimUSA) July 13, 2025

The Axiom Mission 4 crew, set to undock from the ISS today, July 14, at 4:30 PM IST, includes Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Shukla and three crew members lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25. They docked with the space station on June 26. Weather permitting, their spacecraft will safely splash down on July 15. ISRO has confirmed that the splashdown is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on July 15, 2025.