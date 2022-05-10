Shrinking US Lake Exposes More Human Remains After Body Found In Barrel

Police have warned that more bodies will probably be found as the lake recedes.

Authorities in Nevada, US, have found more human remains at Lake Mead, just one week after the body of a suspected murder victim was found in the rapidly shrinking reservoir.

According to The Guardian, two sisters paddleboarding in the lake over the weekend spotted the bones, which they initially believed were the remains of a bighorn sheep. It was only after spotting a jaw bone that the sisters realised that the remains were human. They contacted the National Park Service immediately, following which the officers collected the remains from Callville Bay - a part of an area that is popular for boating and other water recreation.

CNN has reported that the Las Vegas police will not be investigating the case as a homicide. For now, the Clark County Medical Examiner is assisting with determining the cause of death. “No further information is available at this time,” the officials said.

Also Read | 72-Year-Old Bangkok Man Cremates Wife After Living With Her Coffin For Nearly 21 Years

The latest discovery came just a week after a body was found in a barrel stuck in the mud of the lake's receding shoreline. Investigators have said that the body found on May 1 by boaters belonged to a person who was fatally shot in the 1970s or 80s. They've also informed that the timing was determined due to the victim's clothes and shoes, which were sold at Kmart stores at the time.

As per CNN, police have warned that more bodies will probably be found as the lake recedes. It is to mention that Lake Mead is the largest US reservoir and it supplies drinking water to 20 million people from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Since 2000, the lake levels have been declining and now scientists have said that climate change is exacerbating the drought situation.

Also Read | "Looks Like A Bowl": Dance Floor Caves In During School Prom In US

Last month, water levels at Lake Mead even reportedly dipped low enough to expose a water intake valve that began supplying water to customers in the region in 1971. As of Monday, the reservoir's water level was around 1,052 feet above sea level, which is roughly 162 feet below its 2000 level, when it was last considered full. As per the media outlet, Lake Mead is at the lowest level on record for the reservoir since it was filled in the 1930s.