'Should Do Anything To Get Our Citizens Back': Jerusalem Deputy Mayor To NDTV

The Israeli hostages taken by Hamas are "too valuable to kill" and Israel should do anything to get them back, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor's Fleur Hassan Nahoum told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

Despite all their threats, Hamas, she said, "essentially want some of their own prisoners back". Asked if it means that Israel should go for a prisoner exchange, she said while all Palestinian prisoners in Israel are terrorists,

"We have a very high value for life... we should do anything to get our innocent citizens back".

This she however added, was her personal opinion and she cannot "speak for the government".

While unofficial figures more than 100 people have been taken hostage by Hamas during Saturday's raid in Israeli towns and villages near Gaza, there is no detailed information yet.

The government, she said, has now established a hotline and deputed a general to coordinate with the families who had their loved ones abducted.