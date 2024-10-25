Shoplifting Hits Record High, Costing England And Wales Stores Rs 18,347 Crore Last Year

With almost 1,300 shoplifting incidences reported per day last year, shoplifting has reached a record level in England and Wales, signalling a worrying rise in retail crime, according to The Metro. According to police data, 469,788 shoplifting crimes were reported in the year ending June 2024. Compared to the 365,173 cases reported the year before, this indicates a 29% rise.

These numbers are the highest since current records began in March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlighting a steady increase in shoplifting instances that has intensified recently. Retailers refer to the rise as an "epidemic," saying that the industry lost 1.8 billion pounds (Rs 18347.4) last year due to more aggressive methods and bolder thefts that frequently involved the use of weapons, according to The Metro.

Major shop chains are now more concerned as a result of the increase in crime. In response, the government has promised to combat minor stealing and explore new laws that would make assaulting store employees a distinct crime.

"As these new figures show, we are seeing far too many prolific offenders persistently steal large volumes of products in UK shops every day, and if they are stealing to fund addictions, the situation often becomes volatile and dangerous.," Matt Hood, managing director of Co-op Food, told The Metro.

"Crime is an occupation for some-it is not petty crime, and it is not victimless. At Co-op, we have invested over 200 million pounds in preventative measures in our shops and believe the collaborative approach between the retail industry, the police, and the government will start to instigate a change, sending out a clear message to all those who commit brazen and often violent acts of retail theft that time is now up on their criminal ways."