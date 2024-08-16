'Shoddy And Lousy': Kenyan Town Removes Athlete Statues After Uproar Online

The pictures of the statues attracted uproar on social media.

Authorities in the Kenyan city of Eldoret have removed the statues of three athletes after they were widely ridiculed and described as shoddy. According to The Guardian, the statues were unveiled earlier this week to showcase the town's agricultural and sports heritage. The sculptures included statues of athletes and one of a maize cob next to a wheat stalk. However, the pictures of the statues attracted uproar on social media. Local residents and Kenyans poked fun at the statues online and criticised the town's administration and sculptors.

One particular statue that faced ridicule depicted a woman athlete running while holding a miniature Kenyan flag in her left hand. Sharing the picture of the statue on X (formerly Twitter), one user said that the works represented "our collective mediocrity as a country". "Eldoret City launch. Who is this? This is a violation," wrote another user. "This is shoddy and lousy to say the least. We can do better than this," commented a third.

These statue of Faith Kipyegon and Eliud Kipchoge in Eldoret represent our collective mediocrity as a country. pic.twitter.com/R9BLlbisAm — Gwalla (@its_Edwin0) August 15, 2024

Another statue that caught the attention of social media users was of marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge. One user shared a picture of the sculpture and described it as a "joke". "Whoever did this will not see heaven," the user wrote.

Kipchoge Statue in US VS KENYA pic.twitter.com/GVKa2Cnken — KIPLETING MANUELA SON OF ELDORET (@ItsKipleting) August 15, 2024

After criticism, authorities in the Kenyan city removed the sculptures at night. The BBC reported that the county official removed three statues - two representing female athletes and one of a male. All the sculptures have been taken to an unknown location, officials said.

Kenyans online welcomed the removal of the status. It is not clear whether the sculptures would be replaced, or when.

Meanwhile, Eldoret was conferred city status earlier this week. At the same time, Kenyan President William Ruto honoured Kenyan medalists from the Paris Olympics at an event at Eldoret state lodge. The athletes later had an open-car parade, attracting cheers from thousands of residents who lined the city's streets to celebrate them.

Kenya was the highest-ranked African country at the Paris Olympics, coming 17th on the medal table with four golds, two silver and five bronze medals.



