Watch: Car Flies Off Road And Crashes Down Stairs In Brazil, Driver Escapes With Scratches

Shocking footage from Brazil has captured the moment a car veered off the road and plunged down a steep staircase in Jardim Apura, Sao Paulo. According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, when 48-year-old Railson Souza reportedly lost control of his vehicle due to a sudden headache while driving. Despite the dramatic crash, Souza managed to escape the wreck with only minor injuries.

Footage shows his silver sedan approaching a sharp curve at speed, then veering off the road, smashing through metal railings, and hurtling down a long, steep outdoor staircase. Firefighters had to free Souza from the mangled wreck. Miraculously, scans and X-rays revealed no broken bones, and he was discharged from the hospital hours later with only a minor scratch on one finger.

Watch the video here:

Jeeze, I can't believe this person survived 😳



This happened in the south zone of São Paulo, Brazil.



The driver became unwell and ended up flying down some steps. They were rescued alive and are now in hospital. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3VIpYXe — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 9, 2025

Visibly emotional, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "God is marvellous. I'm sore, but I didn't break anything."

Notably, Souza reported feeling unwell after forgetting to take his high blood pressure medication on his way home from work, which led to a bad headache and loss of control of the vehicle.

"I had a bad headache, All I remember about the accident is being down at the bottom of the steps and hearing: ‘Railson, calm down!. I don't know how I ended up where I did. Tears fall from my eyes when I watch the video. It was God that protected me at that moment, so that I could be here today," he said.

No pedestrians or other vehicles were in the car's immediate path at the time of the accident.