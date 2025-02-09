Shocking Video Shows Plane Crashing Onto Street in Brazil, Killing Pilot And Influencer

A shocking plane crash occurred in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday morning, killing the pilot, Gustavo Carneiro Medeiros, 44, and the plane's owner, Marcio Louzada Carpena, 49, a dad-of-three and influencer. The small aircraft, which was headed to Porto Alegre, crashed on a busy avenue in the Barra Funda neighbourhood, near downtown Sao Paulo, the country's largest city, Metro reported.

The plane crashed into the rear of a public bus, injuring one woman inside, and also struck a motorcyclist, who is receiving medical care along with the injured bus passenger. Four others with minor injuries were taken to nearby hospitals. Governor Tarcisio de Freitas confirmed the identities of the two victims on X.

A CCTV video obtained by TV Globo showed the plane slamming into the avenue just past an intersection, where cars were waiting to move forward. Dramatic images captured by local media showed the devastating aftermath of the plane crash, with the aircraft's fuselage and a nearby bus engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded to the scene, working to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage.

Watch the video here:

New footage of the Plane Crash in São Paulo Brazil, as the Aircraft went down crashing into a bus just after takeoff, killing the pilot and co-pilot and injuring 6 others including 1 woman on the bus and a person on a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/9QoKjSTHXs — Moshe (@MosheDe_) February 7, 2025

Notably, the crash occurred on a bustling avenue lined with office buildings, and near a major transportation hub, serving as a key bus, train, and subway station. The area was likely filled with commuters and pedestrians at the time of the incident.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred less than 3 miles (5 kilometres) from the private airport where the plane had taken off just minutes earlier. The Brazilian Air Force has announced that it will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.

Notably, Mr Carpena was a Brazilian lawyer, motivational speaker, and law professor. He boasted 50,000 followers on social media, where he shared glimpses of his glamorous lifestyle and inspired others with his motivational posts. As a lawyer, Mr Carpena ran his law firm and travelled extensively throughout Brazil, delivering lectures on human behaviour. He was also a professor of law at the prestigious Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) in Porto Alegre. Mr Medeiros, the pilot, had an impressive track record, with nearly 5,000 flight hours under his belt.

This incident is the latest in a series of deadly small aircraft crashes in Brazil in recent years. Last August, a passenger plane crashed into the backyard of a home in a gated community in Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo, killing all 72 people on board.