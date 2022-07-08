"Shocking, Sad": World Leaders React To Shooting Of Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe was "showing no vital signs" when he was taken to hospital, said reports.

'Shocking, Sad': World Leaders React To Shooting Of Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara.

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said.

Here are the reactions:

US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese tweeted: "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi: "The minister has expressed her sympathies in the name of G20 foreign ministers to the Japanese foreign minister."

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen: "I believe everyone is as surprised and sad as I am. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with rule of law. On behalf of my government, I would like to severely condemn violent and illegal acts.

"Former Prime Minister Abe is not only a good friend of mine, but also a staunch friend of Taiwan's. He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

.