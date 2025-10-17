"Just Showering": Topless Priest Caught With Churchgoer's Fiance Under Sink

A Brazilian priest has been accused of hiding the fiancee of one of his parishioners beneath a bathroom sink in the rectory at the Church of Our Lady of Aparecida.

Rev. Luciano Braga Simplicio, the head of Our Lady of Aparecida Parish in Nova Maringa in the state of Mato Grosso, approximately 300 miles east of the Bolivian border, in the town of Nova Maringa,

claimed that the 21-year-old woman was merely having a shower, The New York Post reported.

Witnesses said that the priest, shirtless at the time, secretly brought the woman inside his house when her fiance was out of town. The situation escalated when a group of irate parishioners kicked down the bathroom door and found her curled up under the sink.

The priest, wearing only gym shorts, made multiple attempts to exit the room but was stopped and told to open a door that the crowd thought the missing fiancé was behind.

According to TMZ, Rev. Simplicio tried to defend his actions, claiming he allowed the woman to take a shower in the bathroom after a workout, "out of kindness."

The priest allegedly brought the woman to the parish house early that same morning, according to the local blog Pelo Bem de Sao Jose, which fuelled growing suspicions. The precise duration of her stay is not known, but witnesses believe it was much longer than what might be required for a toilet visit.

The unidentified woman was seen sobbing on the floor. She was only in shorts and a tank top when she was dragged out of the vanity. The priest and the woman both denied ever having sexual relations.

The woman filed a police complaint, noting that the now-viral footage was inappropriately distributed following the event.

The Diocese of Diamantino, which is in charge of Simplicio and Our Lady of Aparecid, launched an internal investigation into the priest's alleged actions.

The investigation will ascertain whether Simplicio broke the 1983 Code of Canon Law, which forbids Latin church priests from having sexual or affective relationships.