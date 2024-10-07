Ship Carrying Explosive Cargo From Russia Refused Entry To European Ports: "Floating Megabomb"

The MV Ruby, a Maltese-registered cargo ship, has been drifting at sea for six weeks after sustaining damage shortly after departing from Russia. Ports throughout Europe have not allowed the ship to dock because of its contents and compromised state. According to the New York Times, the ship is carrying a staggering 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly used in agricultural fertilizers. Due to the dangerous nature of its cargo and damage to the vessel, no port has granted entry for long-term repairs, leaving the MV Ruby in limbo.

When improperly stored or exposed to stressors like heat and pressure, ammonium nitrate can become highly unstable and explosive. Notably, ammonium nitrate was the same substance responsible for the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in August 2020 that claimed 200 lives, displaced 300,000 people, and inflicted 15 billion pounds in damage on the Lebanese capital. Alarmingly, MV Ruby's cargo holds approximately seven times the amount. The potential blast equivalent to an atomic bomb has raised serious concerns, emphasising the urgent need to ensure the safe disposal or repair of the vessel.

Over the weekend, the MV Ruby remained 14 miles off the coast of Kent, in southeastern England, where it has been since last month, as per NYT.

The ship, registered in Malta and owned by Ruby Enterprise, is managed by Serenity Shipping based in the UAE, but its Russian cargo has raised suspicions. Its stalled journey has sparked concerns among governments that it could be a Trojan horse aimed at sabotaging vital shipping and port infrastructure.

The ship's journey began in late August from the Russian port of Kandalaksha, with a reported destination of the Canary Islands. However, after sustaining damage, the Ruby attempted to dock at Norwegian and Lithuanian ports, only to be refused due to security concerns. Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, made it clear that despite no evidence of malicious intent, the country cannot afford to let its guard down when dealing with Russia.

''When we are dealing with Russia or other international actors that are unfriendly to us, we always keep this possibility in mind,'' Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

The authorities in Sweden also denied the vessel to dock in Gothenburg and Uddevalla ports which are closer to populated regions.

The MV Ruby then headed to Britain, only to be met with heightened scrutiny. Lithuania's former ambassador to Britain, Eitvydas Bajarunas labelled the ship a "floating megabomb" in a think tank column, warning of potential Russian sabotage.

The MV Ruby's managers have requested permission to dock, transfer its 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate to another vessel, and undergo essential repairs. However, British authorities have yet to respond. In the meantime, the ship has refuelled while anchored at sea, according to the British Coast Guard.