Hasina's Awami Doubles Down On Its Attack On Yunus, Announces More Protests

The Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh Awami League has upped the ante against the Muhammad Yunus regime that currently governs Bangladesh. The party has now announced more protests to take on Muhammad Yunus, who is under pressure after announcing a referendum along with elections, which has been a demand from a hardline Islamist party.

"Our struggle will continue... Nationwide protests, demonstrations, and resistance programs on Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15. A total nationwide shutdown on Sunday and Monday, November 16 and 17. The movement will continue until Yunus resigns," the Awami League said.

Our struggle will continue…



Nationwide protests, demonstrations, and resistance programs on Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15.



A total nationwide shutdown on Sunday and Monday, November 16 and 17.



The movement will continue until Yunus resigns. pic.twitter.com/rtn9nLP0Al — Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) November 13, 2025

The Awami League says its Dhaka lockdown has been immensely successful and has already announced more protests throughout the weekend, adding pressure on the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"During the pandemic, #lockdown was a global reality... But today, on November 13, that same word - lockdown - has returned with a new meaning, a new mission. This time, it is not for public health, but for national survival. Dhaka stands still. The streets are silent, shops shuttered, offices half-empty, traffic sparse. Yet beneath this eerie calm lies the thunder of a nation's heart - a collective roar against illegitimate power, a quiet uprising for justice and democracy," the Awami League said.

Over the last few days protesters have hit the streets, with the banned Awami League sensing discontent on the ground. Sheikh Hasina's interviews have also infused fresh energy into Awami League cadres, especially in strongholds.

Tension has mounted since the date of the verdict on Sheikh Hasina was announced. The International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its verdict against Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity on November 17. Her trial took place in her absence. Sheikh Hasina denied wrongdoing, claiming the trial is politically motivated and her removal from power was a conspiracy by foreign powers that backed Muhammad Yunus.

The Interim Government has claimed that the call for protests has not been successful.

A statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said, "A video has gone viral on social media surrounding the so-called "lockdown" program announced by the Awami League. The video shows Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali giving a speech. It is being claimed that he urged people to stop vehicular movement on 13 November. Investigations show that the video was created using AI (artificial intelligence). No record of such a statement from the DMP Commissioner can be found."

Amid the activities of the banned political party Awami League and its so-called “Dhaka lockdown,” a series of false claims have been circulating on social media.

Several Awami League–affiliated accounts have alleged that a cocktail bomb attack was carried out at the residence of… pic.twitter.com/ODlvTjpGF4 — CA Press Wing Facts (@presswingfacts) November 12, 2025

The government has also set up checkpoints, and security has been strengthened with public gatherings being restricted. Police have also arrested supporters of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party over their alleged involvement in explosions and sabotage.

