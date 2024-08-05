Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi After Fleeing Bangladesh

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad - around 30 km from Delhi - Monday evening. Hours earlier the 76-year-old five-time Prime Minister had resigned from her position after violent protests - over a government jobs quota - killed over 300.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave, almost immediately, for London, sources told NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army, which gave Sheikh Hasina 45 minutes to resign after her government couldn't control the violence, has taken control. In a televised address Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the military will form an "interim government" and told protesters to stand down.

READ | Sheikh Hasina Quits After Bangladesh Army's 45-Min Notice: Top Developments

"There is a crisis. I have met Opposition leaders and we have decided to form an interim government to run this country. I take all responsibility and promise to protect your life and property. Your demands will be fulfilled. Please stop the violence," the Army chief said.

READ | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits, Army Coup Amid Massive Protests

Earlier today protesters broke into Gonobhaban - the Dhaka residence of the Prime Minister.

READ | Bangladesh Protesters Storm Sheikh Hasina's Palace Amid Violent Clashes

Local media estimated as many as 400,000 protesters were on the streets but it was impossible to verify the figure. Soldiers and police with armoured vehicles had barricaded routes to Ms Hasina's office with barbed wire, AFP reporters said, but vast crowds flooded the streets, tearing down barriers.

But by then the veteran politician had fled.

READ | Bangladesh Protesters Storm Sheikh Hasina's Palace Amid Violent Clashes

100 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in clashes that took place between police and protesters on Sunday alone. Since then the number of dead has crossed 300.

The protests began late last month over a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for family members of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 war against Pakistan.

READ | 300 Killed, Sheikh Hasina Flees: Violent Bangladesh Protests Explained

Since then they have escalated dramatically, particularly over the past few days, resulting in pitched battles between students, police, and counter-protesters. Shocking scenes have emerged of vehicles and buildings on fire and mobs rampaging through the streets.

The protests died down, briefly, after the Bangladesh Supreme Court cut the reservations to 5 per cent. But it flared back up after student leaders said the government had ignored some of their demands. This triggered demands for Sheikh Hasina to quit.

BSF On Alert

India's Border Security Force is on high alert across the country's 4,096 km border with Bangladesh, with field commanders ordered to take "on ground" positions and be prepared for anything.

Indian Railways has stopped all trains to Bangladesh.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.