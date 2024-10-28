She Found Him "Charismatic And Charming", He Turned Out To Be A Murderer

A woman from the US' Idaho has come forward with a disturbing account of a blind date with a man who claimed to be a fugitive wanted for murder in Texas. According to Fox19, Janey Voyek met the man, James Coolack, through her brother Eddie, who had met him on the side of the road and offered him help. Her brother even gave Coolack a job, unaware of his troubled past.

When Ms Voyek first met Coolack, she found him charismatic and charming, saying he knew exactly what to say to make her feel at ease. However, their encounter took a dark turn on Saturday when Coolack's demeanour changed and he confessed to being wanted for murder in Texas. Ms Voyek shared her harrowing experience, warning others about the dangers of trusting strangers, even if they seem charming and charismatic.

''He just kind of got mad and crazy, and just bluntly told me that he had murdered his brother two years ago,'' Ms Voyek said.

She then immediately reached out to her brother, Eddie, who confronted Coolack about the claim. Coolack repeated the confession, prompting Eddie to contact the authorities.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office located Coolack on Sunday morning, walking along State Highway 4 outside Pomeroy. He was detained, and his identity was verified, confirming the outstanding murder warrant. Coolack is currently being held at the Carroll County jail, awaiting extradition to Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Coolack is accused of fatally shooting his brother in March 2022 and has been evading law enforcement ever since.

''There was this sense of closure in this case once he was apprehended. I did believe that it was only a matter of time before he was apprehended. I'm just happy to help them get the closure and they rest at ease that now Kyle is locked up and nobody else is in danger,'' Sgt. Cullen Duncan, who is with the Houston Police Department, said.

Meanwhile, Ms Voyek is still grappling with anger and unease following her encounter with Coolack. She said that she has learned a valuable lesson from this incident and is now urging others to exercise caution when engaging with people they don't know well.

''Just be careful what you do and who you talk to, and don't rush to let somebody in your home,” she said.

She feels things could've taken a turn for the worse if the truth hadn't come out when it did.

''Would he have beat me? Would he have tried anything with me and essentially killed me? And there are times that I wonder if it could have went there,'' she added.