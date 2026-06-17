US Drops "Indo" From Pacific Command Name, Shashi Tharoor Flags 'Quad' Concern

The United States is restoring the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM), reversing an eight-year-old decision. The US Department of War said the designation honours the Command's deep historical roots, established in 1947 by then-US President Harry Truman.

The development has sparked concerns in India, with many observers pointing out that the removal of 'Indo' from the command's title could indicate a shift in Washington's messaging around its Indo-Pacific strategy and the role of groupings such as the Quad, consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

Responding to the announcement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on X, "One more nail in the coffin of the Quad?" He also shared a screenshot of the order issued by the Department of War.

What US Said

Despite concerns, US officials have maintained that the decision is limited to a nomenclature change and have insisted that the command's structure, responsibilities and regional commitments remain intact.

The US Pacific Command extends from the US West Coast to India's western border. The move to drop 'Indo' from the name reverses a symbolic but strategically significant change introduced in 2018, during US President Donald Trump's first term in office, to reflect what Washington described at the time as the growing strategic importance of the Indian Ocean region and its increasing integration with Pacific security dynamics.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the Department of Defence said.

"From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships," it said.

Headquartered in Hawaii, the command oversees strategic zones around the Pacific Ocean, much of the Indian Ocean, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and parts of South Asia.

Name Change In 2018

Originally established on January 1, 1947, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands. Its vast area of responsibility spanned from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India.

In 2018, then-defence secretary James Mattis had said that the name was changed to Indo-Pacific Command in recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

At the time, the name change was seen as the United States' acknowledgement of the fact that activities in the Indian Ocean and South Asia had become increasingly interconnected with security outcomes in the Pacific.

The command stretches "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears" and plays an important part in America's National Defence Strategy, Mattis had said in 2018.

Command's Significance For India

Over the years, the command emerged as an important institutional channel for India to expand defence cooperation with the US. Under the broader Indo-Pacific framework, the command promoted increased India-US military engagement through joint exercises, maritime coordination, information sharing and wider strategic cooperation.