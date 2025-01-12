Shark Attack Survivor Crowdfunds For Prosthetic Hand After Insurance Company Refused To Pay

A Virginia woman who lost her hand in a shark attack in Florida is crowdfunding for a prosthetic after her insurance denied coverage. Elisabeth Foley, 45, from Ashland, was critically injured in the June 7th attack.

"All of a sudden I looked behind me and saw this thing that looked like a torpedo," Foley told Boston 25. She spent years in Massachusetts before moving to Virginia. "It was a huge mass."

She attempted to kick at the shark, and that's when she first felt the pain-the shark had attacked her lower leg, the Independent reported.

Foley recalled reading about punching a shark to drive it away. As she began swinging, the shark dragged her underwater, and she feared for her life.

When she resurfaced, she realised her hand was gone.

The attack left Foley requiring extensive medical care, including the amputation of her left mid-forearm and treatment for injuries to her midsection. She spent 60 days in the hospital before finally returning home two months later.

Despite her recovery, Foley continues to endure the aftermath of the attack. She has been advised to undergo multiple surgeries to repair nerve damage and reconstructive procedures.

Now, medical experts recommend a myoelectric prosthetic hand-an advanced device that would enable her to perform more specialized tasks and regain greater functionality.

Foley was set to receive her new prosthetic hand on Christmas Eve, but her insurance company reportedly refused to cover the costs, claiming the device was not medically necessary. The specific insurance provider was not disclosed.

"It felt like a punch in the gut because I just want to get back to normal," Foley told NBC Boston.

Determined to move forward, Foley began fundraising and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $73,000 to cover the cost of the prosthesis. As of Thursday, the campaign had reached 81% of its goal, with over $59,260 raised.

"Elisabeth's medical team has strongly recommended a myoelectric prosthetic hand, a specialized device that is powered by the residual muscles in the arm sending signals to the device which causes the prosthetic wrist and hand to perform specialized tasks," the page read.

"Without this hand, Elisabeth faces a future marked by limited skills, stunted mobility and a diminished quality of life."

