A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia late Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but no tsunami warning was issued.The quake had a depth of 11.9 kilometres (7 miles) and its epicentre was in the Seram Sea around 194 kilometres (121 miles) northwest of Ambon, capital of Maluku province, according to USGS.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.