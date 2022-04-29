Shab-E-Qadr 2022: What Is The Significance Of This Night?

For Shab-e-Qadr, Muslim devotees remain awake the entire night and recite the verses of the Quran.

Muslim devotees around the world observe the holy month of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, with great religious zeal. The last five odd nights of this month hold special significance for the people of the community.

On one of these nights, they observe Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat Al-Qadr. Considered a very auspicious occasion, the devotees pray throughout the night. They believe that God's blessings and mercy are bountiful on this night and that sins are forgiven.

For Shab-e-Qadr, Muslim devotees remain awake the entire night and recite the verses of the Quran. At mosques, Islamic scholars recite the holy Quran and explain the meaning of key verses to those attending the meetings when special prayers are held.

The devotees seek Allah's blessings for long life, peace, and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, and friends.

Why is there confusion about date?

Muslims believe that the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad on Shab-e-Qadr. But nobody knows on what date this happened. As a result of this uncertainty, many Muslims pay extra attention to each odd-numbered day of the final 10 days of Ramzan.

This means that the holiest night in Islam could fall on day 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th of the Ramzan month. This year, these five sacred nights will fall on April 22, 24, 26, 28, or 30.

Why do Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr?

Muslims believe that praying on these five nights is better than praying during a thousand months. Thus, people of the Muslim community pray during Sab-e-Qadr with a lot of religious zeal.