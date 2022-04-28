Shab-E-Qadr 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Shab-e-Qadr: On this day, people pray for their well-being.

Shab-e-Qadr is among the sacred nights in the Islamic calendar month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that praying during these nights will make their every wish come true.

In English, the term Shab-e-Qadr is understood to be the Night Of Destiny, Power, and Value. It is observed during the last five odd nights of the holy month of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims also believe that praying on these auspicious five nights is better than praying for a thousand months. Thus, the Muslim community prays during Sab-e-Qadr with great religious zeal.

Date

It is believed that the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad on Shab-e-Qadr. However, the exact date of the revelation was unknown so the prayers are done on five odd nights towards the end of Ramadan.

This means that the holiest night in Islam could fall on day 21nd, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th of the Ramzan month. This year those five auspicious nights will be observed on April 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30.

History and significance

For Shab-e-Qadr, which can be observed on any of the last five nights, Muslims remain awake the whole night and recite the verses of the Quran. They pray for their well-being and also seek forgiveness for their mistakes.

At mosques, Islamic scholars recite the holy Quran and explain the meaning of important verses to those attending the meetings when special prayers are held.

In most Islamic countries, Shab-e-Qadr is a holiday.