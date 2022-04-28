Laylat Al-Qadr 2022: What Is The Significance Of This Night In Islam?

Laylat Al-Qadr is also known as the Night of Decree or the Night of Power.

The month of Ramzan is associated with spirituality. Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and offer alms as compassion to the less fortunate and also return to the basics. This spirituality reaches unprecedented heights on Laylat Al-Qadr, which falls during the holy month's final 10 days.

What is the meaning of Laylat Al-Qadr?

Laylat Al-Qadr is also known as the Night of Decree or the Night of Power. The last 10 nights of Ramzan are considered to be some of the best of the year.

It is the night on which the Angel Gabriel is believed to have been sent down from the heavens by God to recite the opening verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. As such, this is a night on which Muslims believe God bestows blessings, answers prayers, and forgives sins.

It is highly venerated and anxiously awaited by the faithful. It's also a period when the devout are most likely to pray and expect their prayers to be answered. According to a well-known Quranic verse, “Laylat Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months.”

Many Muslims, particularly men, decided to spend the last 10 days of Ramzan at mosques or in seclusion, away from life's distractions and temptations, in the hopes of purifying their souls and wishing that their prayers are heard.

When is Laylat Al-Qadr observed?

The exact date of the revelation is not known, but Muslims are advised to look for it during the odd nights of the holy month's last 10 days. This means that in Islam, the holiest night may fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night of the month.

In many cultures, it's observed on the 27th, but some experts believe that if a Friday night coincides with an odd-numbered night, it is most likely the one. This year, these nights fall on April 22, 24, 26, 28, or 30.

The most crucial aspect of Laylat Al-Qadr is prayer. Many Muslims pray throughout the night. They assemble at mosques to pray together.