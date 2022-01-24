Several Wounded In German Lecture Hall Shooting, Gunman Dead: Police

Police said officers had deployed to the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus. (Representational)

A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in western Germany on Monday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead.

"A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," Mannheim police said in a statement. On Twitter, police added that officers had deployed to the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus.

