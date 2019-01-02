Six Killed In Train Accident In Denmark, Says Official

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, but early media reports suggested a passenger train crashed into a cargo train.

World | | Updated: January 02, 2019 15:22 IST
The train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. (Reuters)


Copenhagen: 

Six people were killed Wednesday in a train accident on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark, rail operator DSB said.

"We can confirm that six people are dead," a duty officer told AFP, as media reports said the roof of a cargo train blew off in heavy winds and hit a passenger train that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred on the Great Belt Bridge connecting the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen.

The Great Belt Bridge after traffic was closed in Denmark. (Reuters)

A Funen police spokesman told reporters he could not provide details of the accident, but added: "We know that an object hit the train."

There were 131 passengers and three crew on  board.



