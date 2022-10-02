Several People Killed In Iran Crackdown On Anti-Hijab Protesters: NGO

A wave of street violence has rocked Iran since Mahsa Amini died after her arrest by the morality police

At least 92 people have been killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests, claims the NGO International Humanitarian Relief (IHR).

The NGO also said that at least 41 people were killed by security forces in Iran's Zahedan on Friday.

A wave of street violence has rocked Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

