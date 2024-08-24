Several People Dead In Stabbing Incident In Western Germany: Report

Several people dead in stabbing incident in the western German city of Solingen.

Several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife at a city festival in the western German city of Solingen, newspaper Bild reported.

Bild reported that the event occurred around 9:45 pm local time (1945 GMT).

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the paper added.

Local police said they were not yet able to comment.

