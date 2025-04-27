Several Killed After Car Rams Crowd At Festival In Canada's Vancouver

Several deaths are being reported from the Canadian city of Vancouver after a driver ran over a crowd at a street festival. The local police said the incident occurred around 8 pm (local time). The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood. The driver has been taken into custody, police said.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," said Vancouver Police.

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim said, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event."

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," he added.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing bodies lying on the street after the car attack.

New Democratic MP Don Davies tweeted about the 'horrendous attack', saying he was 'praying for all the victims and their families'.

About Lapu Lapu Festival

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.