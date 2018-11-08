'He Shot At Least 30 Times': Many Injured In Shooting At California Bar

Police also said it was an ongoing incident with an active shooter on spot. (File)

US fire department officials reported multiple injuries in a shooting at a country music bar and dance hall in southern California late Wednesday.

The incident was reported at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks, a quiet, upscale residential suburb of Los Angeles, as it hosted an event for college students.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired and that there were casualties.

A gunman wounded at least six people at a large, crowded country music bar and dance hall in the Los Angeles area Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said.

Possibly several hundred people were in the Borderline Bar and Grill at an event for college students when the shooting erupted, Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said.

He added that police were dealing with an "active situation", meaning it is not known if the attacker has been subdued.

#OaksInc: Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported. @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFDpic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar around 11:30 pm and started shooting what looked to be a black pistol.

"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left," the Times quoted the man as saying.